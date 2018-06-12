Obituaries: Michaell Buden

True to his motto of not being on this earth for a long time, but a good time, Michael “Mick” Buden, 65, of Bristol, left us all too soon on Thursday, June 7, following a brief illness.

Mike, indeed, loved a good time and those good times most often involved simple, joyful experiences with his loving family and many fond friends. Be it a Sunday afternoon family dinner, a bus trip with friends to Saratoga, stopping at the corner market for his daily numbers or an ice-cold beer on a hot summer day, Mike was all about life’s simple pleasures.

A skilled chef and seafood connoisseur, Mike’s lobster casserole, homemade kielbasa and bread will be missed by all. He enjoyed NASCAR, the casinos, following the Yankees and a good game of setback. Mike was a long-time member and past president of the Oaks Club, New Britain and past president of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 33, Plainville.

A 1971 graduate of New Britain High School, Mike worked for many years early in his career managing Rocky’s Amoco in New Britain and Southington. He held various positions in service management at Papa’s Dodge in New Britain and later Parsons Buick in Plainville.

But for Mike, work was a means to an end and that end was enjoying life. That enjoyment multiplied tenfold when, after years of being a hopeless bachelor, he married the love of his life, Nancy, in 2005. Mike and Nancy’s marriage – a fun-filled jaunt to Vegas to exchange vows on the 4th of July with friends and family in tow – perfectly captured their shared zest for life.

Mike is survived by his wife Nancy Lang Graney Buden of Bristol; his brother Bill Buden and wife Judy of Rocky Hill; his sister Christine Rybczynski and husband Bob of Plainville; his brother Dennis Buden and wife Charlene of Manchester; and his many loving nieces and nephews who filled his life with joy. Mike was predeceased by his brother, Dan, and his parents, Stanley and Nancy Buden of New Britain. Mike’s precious canine companion, Buji, will miss him terribly.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Mike’s life on Tuesday, June 12, from 4-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St., Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 6:30 p.m.

For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Mike’s tribute page at www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com

Thank you, partner, for filling our lives with love and laughter. It’s All Good.