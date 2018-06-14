Berner Pool opens for season June 18

The Berner Pool opens June 18 and continues to operate until Aug. 10. It is open from 1 to 8 p.m. daily. Post season Saturday, Aug. 11 from 1 to 7 p.m.

The Plainville Recreation Department is issuing Picture identity’s, renewal stickers and passes for the 2018 summer season.

All Plainville Residents ages 5 and up are eligible for a picture identity pass card. Children under 5 years of age do not require a card. Children under 9 years of age must be accompanied by adult to use facility. Initial picture pool identity card fee is $25 per card proof of residency is required. Identity cards are issued in the Recreation Office only.

Identity cards must be renewed annually at a fee of $20 per card in the Recreation Office only. If the Recreation Department determines that a new pool identity Card is needed, it will be the responsibility of cardholder to do so at a cost of $20. Senior citizens will pay a $20 fee for identity cards and $17 for renewal (62 and over). Replacement identity card fee is $25card. Issued in the Recreation Office only (lost card).

Daily pool passes for residents are available at the fee of $5 each and are limited to 10 per season per adult. Minimum age to purchase pool pass is 18 years of age and proof of residency is required. If you leave the facility, you must have your hand stamped to re-enter. Passes are available at the Pool or Recreation Office. Pool passes are non-refundable and non-transferable.

Residents must show their identity card or a pool pass to be admitted into the pool area. Rules are strictly enforced. Due to the large numbers of residents using the Berner Pool, the town is unable to grant access to this facility for groups or local organizations.

Non-residents (including children) may obtain a daily pool pass at a fee of $15 each. If you leave the facility, you must have your hand stamped, to re-enter. Passes are available at the pool or the recreation offices.

The Recreation Office is located at 50 Whiting St. Office hours are Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Contact the Recreation Department at (860)747-6022 if you have any questions or concerns.