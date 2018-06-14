Republicans to sell ‘Taste of Plainville’ discounted restaurant cards

Plainville Republicans will their Annual “Taste of Plainville” restaurant cards in June at Gnazzos in Plainville located at 63 East St. The Plainville Republicans will be on hand to sell restaurant cards featuring discounts at 17 Plainville restaurants for July and August. Restaurants include pizza, full-service and fine dining choices. The restaurant cards are $5 each, and provide purchasers with various discounts off their restaurant bill at each restaurant to be used once (restrictions may apply). This is a benefit for the Plainville Republican Committee for fund raisers for Republican candidates and The Plainville Community Fund.

“This is a very reasonable purchase to be able to enjoy eating out at local restaurants this summer, stay nice and cool in the summer heat and energize the local economy at the same time,” said Deb Hardy, chair of GOP fundraising in a press release. There will also be drawings for gift certificates later this summer from various restaurants locally as well.

Representatives will be on hand Saturday and Sunday in the months of June and July from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Gnazzos.

For questions and confirmation of hours, contact Deb Hardy at (860)384-9577.