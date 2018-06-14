Summer Library Adventures open to children, teens of all ages

The Plainville Public Library is once again offering its Summer Library Adventures programs for children and teens of all ages this summer. Toddlers and preschoolers can pick up an activity log and earn a free book; elementary school children can pick up their library activity log book to earn a free book and a chance at one of three great raffle prizes; high schoolers receive a ticket for a raffle prize every time they check items out at the library this summer; and middle school students can choose to participate in either the log book program or the high school program.

The annual summer scavenger hunt is underway, and all are welcome to sign up for the many summer programs offered throughout the summer. Pick up a brochure at the library or visit the library’s web site at www.plainvillelibrary.org.