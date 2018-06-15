Obituaries: Clifford Kenneth Gemmell

Clifford Kenneth Gemmell, 82, of Plainville, beloved husband, best friend and dance partner of Judith (Regula) Gemmell, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

Born in Vermont on September 30, 1935, he was one of three children to the late Thomas and Mary (Gallant) Gemmell. Cliff and Judith settled in Plainville shortly after their marriage, where they shared 62 years together, and raised a loving family with eight children. Cliff was mechanically inclined, and, in addition to being the official go-to lawn mower repair man of his friends and family, worked for many years at CL & P, from where he retired. Some of Cliff’s most enjoyable times were being surrounded by his family, be it on one of their many camping trips or Maine vacations, holidays, or simply gathering at their home. He also enjoyed gardening, working with hands and many trips to the casinos with his wife. He will be greatly missed, leaving them all with countless cherished memories.

In addition to his wife, Judith, he leaves his children, Kenneth and his wife, Sherrie of Watertown, David and his wife, Judy of New Hartford, Craig of Plainville, Douglas and his wife, Elizabeth of S. Windsor, Cynthia Rivers of Farmington, Sheryl Adams and her husband, Wayne of Plainville, Karen Bryant and her husband, Jonathan of Terryville, and Joanne Moody and her husband, Patrick of Plainville; his brother, Allan Gemmell and sister, Lois O’Hala and her husband, Richard, all of Southington; 23 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Timothy Rivers.

Funeral services in celebration of Cliff’s life will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Committal services and burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Family and friends may gather on Sunday, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Cliff’s tribute page at www.PlainvilleFuneralHome.com