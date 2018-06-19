Butterflies subject of presentation at Senior Center June 28

John Root, naturalist and educator, will bring his “Butterflies of the World” presentation to the Plainville Senior Center on Thursday, June 28 at 1 p.m. for a free program, open to the public. “Butterflies” is a multi-media presentation that includes images of butterflies from every major continent throughout their life cycles.

Participants will learn facts about these insects, including myths and legends about butterflies in different cultures, the distinguishing characteristics of the five butterfly families, wing coloration, feeding behavior, mating and migration.

Information on landscaping for butterflies and establishing butterfly gardens will also be presented.

Call the Senior Center to register for this free event at (860)747-5728.