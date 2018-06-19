Melissa Dodenhoff is Plainville’s Teacher of the Year

Plainville Community Schools has named Linden Street School second grade teacher Melissa Dodenhoff as the 2018-2019 Teacher of the Year. Dodenhoff was nominated by Linden colleague Susan Tarascio.

Dodenhoff has been an educator for 15 years, serving as a second grade teacher at Linden for the duration of her career. During her tenure, she has served as the Linden Parent Teacher Organization liaison and is currently serving as the Social Committee chair. She has also written Reading and Writing curriculum and participated in several Next Generation Science Standard (NGSS) trainings. Dodenhoff was a member of the Central Connecticut State University Golf Team, and currently serves as a team captain in the Berlin Women’s Softball program. She is also a team captain for the Plainville Relay for Life.

When asked about her philosophy of teaching, Dodenhoff explained in a press release from Plainville schools, “I have dedicated myself to being a lifelong learner, and I firmly believe that all students can excel in school and life, no matter their upbringing or ability levels. I also believe that my classroom is a family, and each of us offers something valuable to everyone else. Respect is essential, and with that, compassion is taught and embraced.”

As Teacher of the Year in Plainville, Dodenhoff will also participate as a candidate for Connecticut’s 2018 Teacher of the Year Program. Each district Teacher of the Year will be individually recognized at an awards ceremony later this year hosted by the Connecticut Department of Education.

“Miss Dodenhoff is a beloved teacher by scholars due to her rapport and relationships with children. She is able to accommodate for scholars’ needs academically, socially, behaviorally and personally. Miss Dodenhoff loves science, being playful, and the learners!” said Linden Principal Paula Eshoo, reported the press release.

“Ms. Dodenhoff clearly loves what she does and our students and parents love her. She is an outstanding choice for this prestigious honor,” commented Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Maureen Brummett, according to the press release.

Dodenhoff holds both a bachelor of science degree in Elementary Education / Mathematics and a master of science degree in Reading from Central Connecticut State University, as well as 30 credits from Lourde’s University. She was honored at the June 11 Plainville Board of Education meeting.