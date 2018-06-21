Obituaries: Roberta Lalama

Roberta Lalama died on June 18, 2018, in Plainville. She was born on January 24, 1946 in Torrington, Connecticut, the daughter of Edward Noyes and Hildreth Seaton Randall.

She grew up in Goshen, and graduated from Northfield School for Girls, attended Harford College for Women, and graduated from Central Connecticut State University and UCONN Law School.

A Plainville resident for many years, she was a Real Estate Agent and been a Justice of the Peace, and Notary Public. She was very active in local politics and wrote a column for the local newspaper. She (Mama Cluck) and her husband raised chickens in their back yard and tried, unsuccessfully, to change the zoning laws to allow families to allow chickens in their back yards. She volunteered at the Plainville Historical Society, the Plainville Library, animal rescue organizations and other volunteer organizations in the area. She enjoyed gardening, needle work and was highly accomplished in cross-stitching, knitting, sewing and crafting. She gave many pieces to family and friends. The pieces continue to be some of their favorite pieces of hand work.

Roberta enjoyed people and for many years she and her husband, Carmine, entertained friends and family at their cottage on Tyler Lake with large barbeques and rides around the lake on their party boat.

She was predeceased by her husband of twenty-seven years, Carmine, by less than three weeks. She is survived by her son, Robert Lawson, of Plainville and his three children, Alexander, Peter and Julia, her daughter, Amanda Lawson (Joseph Roderick) of Middletown, RI, her sisters, Margaret Randall (Stephen Edmondson) of Cape Elizabeth, ME, Janet Randall of Gray, ME, an aunt and several cousins.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately. The Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville has care of arrangements. For more information or to leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.