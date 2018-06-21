Obituaries: Thomas Jadick

Thomas Jadick, 95, of Bristol, beloved husband and best friend of Mary (Danilevich) Jadick for 73 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 18, 2018 at Sheriden Woods.

Born in Pennsylvania on December 23, 1922, he was the last surviving of four children to the late Isador and Dominicki (Dobrowalski) Jadick. His early childhood years were spent in Plainville, where he attended local schools before enlisting in the US Army in 1946. He worked for Marlin-Rockwell from a young age, retiring as foreman after more than 40 years of hard work and dedication. Tom married the love of his life, Mary, at the age of 23, with whom he shared a lifetime of adventures. Together they were world travelers, including driving cross country in a convertible Cadillac in the early 1950’s. In their later years, they were golf partners, casino goers, and sun worshippers. They were a true, admirable, love story with many countless memories that will forever be cherished.

In addition to his wife, Mary, he leaves several devoted nieces and nephews, wonderful neighbors and many great friends. He was predeceased by his three brothers and a sister.

Tom's family will celebrate his life with private funeral services. Plainville Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.