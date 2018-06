The referendum regarding the town’s fire trucks passed last Tuesday.

The question before voters stated, “Shall the town of Plainville appropriate $2,100,000 for the acquisition of two fire trucks, and authorize the issue of bonds and notes in the same amount to finance the appropriation.”

The measure passed 669-83.S ix percent of the registered voters turned up for referendum. Of the city’s 11,594 voters, 752 turned up last Tuesday.