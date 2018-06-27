Pantry, YMCA receive grants from Main Street Community Foundation

Low income Plainville residents will soon receive access to programs that support their basic needs and safety. The Plainville Community Food Pantry and the Wheeler Regional Family YMCA were recently awarded grants from the Main Street Community Foundation to enhance their programs.

A $4,000 grant will allow the Plainville Community Food Pantry to expand the Healthy Food Initiative, which gives shoppers with special dietary needs access to nutritional food, said a press release from the foundatoin. The grant was awarded from the Bristol Savings Bank Fund, the Edward W. and Audrey K. Mink Memorial Fund, and the Terry and Marguerite Fletcher Family Fund at Main Street Community Foundation. Often, the release said, residents who rely on the Food Pantry also have to rely on what is available, and that may not match their needs. The grant will allow the pantry to purchase healthy food options and to purchase vouchers for the Plainville Farmer’s Market, which will provide clients with access to fresh, local produce.

Wheeler Regional Family YMCA was awarded a $3,000 grant from the Bristol Brass General Grant Fund and the Turkus Family Fund at Main Street Community Foundation, said the release. The grant will give low-income first grade students in Plainville the opportunity to complete the free First Wave program, which will teach students how to swim and introduce them to water safety. The program will run for six weeks and includes about 50 children.

The Plainville Community Food Pantry and the Wheeler Regional Family YMCA are just two organizations that were awarded grants from the Community Foundation during the competitive 2018 General Grant Cycle. A total of 40 nonprofit organizations representing a broad range of programs and projects to benefit the communities and residents of Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott received $110,000 in grant awards.

“The quality of programs supported this year is incredible and we are proud of the local organizations that do such important work,” stated Susan Sadecki, President & CEO of the Community Foundation in a press release. “For over 20 years, generous donors have established and built these unrestricted community and field of interest funds to meet vital community needs and bolster their neighbors’ lives.”

Sadecki also acknowledged the 27 local residents that comprise the Community Foundation’s volunteer Distribution Committee. “The Distribution Committee reviews all proposals, conducts site visits and makes the funding recommendations to the Board of Directors,” stated Sadecki. “Their thoughtful review of the applications to ensure feasibility and their commitment to honoring donor intent is unmatched.”