Kids listings, starting June 29

MONDAY, JULY 2

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN ART COLLAGE PROGRAM. 10:30 a.m. to noon. A wide variety of art materials and found objects will be on hand for children to use to create whatever their imagination can think up. Registration not required. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

JULY 2 to AUG. 16

PLAINVILLE

STORYCRAFT PROGRAM. 10:30 a.m. every Thursday. Children ages 4 to 8 will share a story and do a related craft. Registration is required. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

JULY 6-AUG. 17

PLAINVILLE

PICTURE BOOKS AND POPSICLES. 11 a.m. every Friday. Share a story or two while participants enjoy a popsicle. Families are asked to bring a blanket to sit on. In inclement weather, program won’t take place. Children’s Room Garden Area, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.

SATURDAY, JULY 7

PLAINVILLE

GOOD NEWS SPECTACULAR ONE DAY BIBLE CLUB. Presented by Faith Bible Church and Child Evangelism Fellowship. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is 8:45 a.m. Focus is “Who is Jesus?” Bible lessons, music, crafts, snacks, competition (prizes to winners). Lunch will be served. Free. 168 Unionville Ave., Plainville. (860) 747-5209.

ONGOING

BRISTOL

PLAYFUL LEARNERS PLAYGROUP. 9:30 to 11 a.m. Families with children ages 3 and under are invited. Program includes special toddler experiences including gross motor activities and workshops. Participants receive half-price admission and may enjoy access to all museum studios after the program. Imagine Nation, 1 Pleasant St., Bristol. $5 per person. Imagine Nation members and children under 1 are free. www.imaginenation.org

KIDS CLUBS, JR. AND SR. HIGH YOUTH GROUPS. Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Games, Bible stories, events, snacks. All denominations welcome. Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-3840. Ask for Jane or Bonnie.

TODDLER STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 9 a.m. For children ages 1 and 2. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME. Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. For children ages 3 to 5. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790.

TEEN DROP IN NIGHTS. First and third Thursday of each month. 7 to 9 p.m. Chapter 126, 47 Upson St., Bristol. Open to all people with physical and/or cognitive challenges ages 13 to 20.

NOW

PLAINVILLE

SUMMER LIBRARY ADVENTURES PROGRAMS FOR CHILDREN AND TEENS OF ALL AGES. Toddlers and preschoolers can pick up an activity log and earn a free book. Elementary School children can pick up their library activity log book to earn a free book and a chance at one of three raffle prizes. High schoolers receive a ticket for a raffle prize every time they check out items at the library this summer. Middle school students can choose to participate in either the Log Book program or the high school program. The annual summer scavenger hunt is underway. All are welcome to sign up for the many summer programs offered throughout the summer. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450, www.PlainvilleLibrary.org

NOW thru AUG. 10

BRISTOL

LIBRARIES ROCK YOUNG ADULT SUMMER READING PROGRAM. Rewards young adults for reading. Featuring free lunch (served 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day), raffle prizes, and musical themed programs. First official program of the Summer Program is June 25. All programs are drop-in. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. www.BristolLib.com, www.Bristollib.com/teen-department.