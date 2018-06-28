Miscellaneous listings, starting June 29

JUNE 29, 30

BRISTOL

HOLLYWOOD AT THE BIJOU. Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. “Fiend Without A Face” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Shown on film. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $3 donation. (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, JUNE 30

BRISTOL

HUGE INDOOR TAG SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring breakfast and lunch counter. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. (860) 620-4166.

JULY 1-31

SOUTHINGTON

CATHY MICHANCZYK ART SHOW. The Gallery at The Orchards, Community Room, Second Floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. www.southingtonartsandcrafts.com, www.southingtonorchards.org

FRIDAY, JULY 6

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Social Connections. 5 p.m. Happy hour prices and appetizers. Mingle with new friends and old. La Boca’s Mexican Restaurant, 337 Main St., Middletown. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, JULY 7

SOUTHINGTON

CADILLAC RANCH CELEBRATES PATRIOTS DAY. 6 p.m., doors open. Veterans get a discount with ID card. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington.

FRIDAY, JULY 12, AUG. 9, SEPT. 13

SOUTHINGTON

BIKE NIGHTS. Second Thursday of every month, 6 to 9 p.m. Food, live music, vendors. Cadillac Ranch, 45 Jude Lane, Southington. Weather permitting.

JULY 13, 14

OTHER

2018 NATIONAL ANCIENT FIFE AND DRUM CORPS MUSTER. Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m. The Connecticut Patriots Ancient Fife and Drum Corps is celebrating its 40th anniversary by hosting the event. Terryville Fairgrounds, Town Hill Road, Terryville. Event is free. Bring your chairs. (203) 525-9500, RSVP. www.ctpatriots.org

SATURDAY, JULY 21

BRISTOL

BRISTOL BLUES MILITARY AND FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION DAY. 1:30 p.m., gates open for pre-game activities. 4 p.m., game time. The Blues will play the Sharks. Event includes an array of exhibits and military vehicles in tribute to armed forces, veterans, and first responders. Feature exhibit will be a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter, which will land at 1:30 p.m. and depart prior to game time. Muzzy Field, Bristol.

MONDAY, AUG. 6

BRISTOL

BRISTOL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 27TH ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT. 10:30 a.m., register. 11 a.m., lunch. Noon, shotgun. Steak dinner, raffle and awards following golf. New in 2018, Ladies only 9-Hole Tournament. Tunxis Country Club, 87 Town Farm Rd., Farmington. Register online. www.CentralCTChambers.org. Mail registration and payment to Bristol Chamber of Commerce, Executive Suites, 440 North Main St., Bristol, CT 06010.

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

9/11 MEMORIAL BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s included. $117 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 6. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80 birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUST TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE-BENNINGTON, VT. BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Dine the Publyk House. Visit the Lincoln family home at Hildene and the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $129 per person. Sept. 18 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

NOW thru JUNE 30

SOUTHINGTON

ART EXHIBIT OF JANICE ST. HILAIRE. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

NOW to JUNE 30

BRISTOL

MINI-SALE. Sponsored by the Friends of the Bristol Public Library. Fiction and non-fiction books for readers of all ages. Sale is whenever the library is open. Manross Library, 260 Central St., Forestville.