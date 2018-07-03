Obituaries: Stephanie Ann St. Pierre

Stephanie Ann St. Pierre, 46, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, June 27, 2018 at Bristol Hospital.

Born in Fort Lauderdale, FL on July 30, 1971, she was one of four children to Janet (Gallagher) St. Pierre of Plainville and the late Luc St. Pierre. A longtime resident of Plainville, she was a graduate of Plainville High School, and was currently working in event catering for City Steam in Hartford. Remembered for her kindheartedness, love for animals, and unforgettable sense of humor, Stephanie was a friend to many who was always full of life and lived it to the fullest.

In addition to her mother, Janet, she leaves her brother and sisters, Stacie St. Pierre of Bristol, Luc St. Pierre of Meriden and Kelly Bradley of Plainville; along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Stephanie’s life on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Farmington Ave., Plainville.

Please honor her love for animals with contributions to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd, Newington, CT 06111.

Plainville Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.