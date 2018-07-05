Obituaries: Ronald R. Bouchard

Ronald R. Bouchard, 76, of Bristol, beloved husband of Karen (Foley) Bouchard, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain, following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Born in Waterville, ME on May 13, 1942, he was one the son of the late Guy Bouchard and Ceceile (Sirois) Tardiff. Raised in New Britain, he was a 1960 graduate of New Britain High School, and enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after, proudly serving his country for four years during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1967. He and Karen settled in Bristol where they shared 51 wonderful years of marriage and raised two loving children. Ron worked as a machinist for Frasal Tool in Newington for more than 20 years, retiring in 2006. He and Karen shared many Sundays bowling together in their local league, and family trips to the shore where Ron could enjoy going fishing, crabbing and the salt air. He was a sports enthusiast, and lifelong Red Sox and Boston Bruins fan, and never passed up a trip to the casino. A loving husband, father and grandfather, he was a simple man who leaves his family with many cherished memories and will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife, Karen, he leaves his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Tara Bouchard of Deep River; his daughter, Christine Torino of Southington; his granddaughters, Caitlin Bouchard, and Lauren and Alyson Torino; his brother, Roger Bouchard; many friends and extended siblings, Richard, Terry, Nancy, Jackie, Brenda, and Cindy, all of Maine; and was affectionately known as “Uncle Boo” to his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Todd Torino and his sister, Patricia Senus.

Our sincere thanks to all at Hartford Health Care Cancer Institute for their extreme patience and caring.

In lieu of flowers, Ron may be remembered with contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Ron’s life on Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared, and Military Honors will be accorded, at the conclusion of the visitation at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Ron’s tribute page at www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com