Candidates meet with Republicans

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Plainville Republican Town Committee met on Wednesday, June 27, and heard from two gubernatorial candidates, and one candidate running for Lt. Governor.

Tim Herbst, first selectman of the town of Trumbull, and Mark Boughton, mayor of the city of Danbury, are running for governor of Connecticut and State Senator Joe Markley is running for Lt. Governor.

Herbst said he is running because he is “concerned about the next generation, and not the next election.” If elected governor, he plans to rework the state government so that it runs smarter and more efficiently. He said who ever becomes the next governor will “inherit $86 billion in unfunded pension and healthcare liabilities, compounded by a $5 billion budget deficit that is growing larger and larger each year.”

“Day one, I will send a budget repair bill to the Connecticut General Assembly… it will include comprehensive pension and benefit reform, collective bargaining reform. I will utilize the federal precedent established by the Janis decision released today, in doing what needs to be done to reign in these excessive, unfunded liabilities. We will honor the commitments we have made, but we will recognize that they are unsustainable going forward,”said Herbst.

Herbst also discussed doing away with some taxes such as the estate tax, and said our “state government is too large and spends too much.”

Boughton, elected as mayor in 2001, said his city is “doing very well because we use Republican ideas and Republican principles, and conservative ideas and conservative principles to lead.”

“We have to repair the business relationship that exists between our governor and our businesses, they don’t feel appreciated, they feel put upon, and frankly, they feel abused, and what do they do? They leave… We have got to make sure we have a permitting process that moves very quickly so people can get a permit to be able to build their project or building or company, whatever it’s going to take,” said Boughton.

Markley said some people find it surprising that he is running for the position of lieutenant Governor, to which he said it’s because he is “so determined to see a Republican victory this fall.”

“I believe firmly in the Constitution, in our rights as free and equal citizens, and I believe in limiting the power of government, which has grown much too large for us,” said Markley.

PHOTOS by JANELLE MORELLI