Plainville Historical Society opens summer exhibit and sets September anniversary celebration

It all began back in the summer of 1968. A group of local citizens gathered at the library to found an organization dedicated to preserving our history. They were also determined to find a location that would help make that mission a reality. Ruth Hummel was elected as president of the new Plainville Historical Society and for many years, Humme led the

group while also serving as the Town Historian.

When the new Municipal Center was built, the society obtained use of the old Town Hall at 29 Pierce St. The members remodeled the interior and transformed the building into a museum of living history. The help and support of many people over the years has made the Historic Center a town landmark as well as a tourist and research destination within Connecticut.

This year’s Summer Exhibit will highlight the accomplishments of the Plainville Historical Society. It will open on Saturday, July 14 and go through the summer.

A 50th Anniversary Celebration is being planned for both members and the public on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Summer office and museum hours are from 9 a.m. – noon Mondays and Wednesdays. Summer tour and exhibit hours also include Saturdays 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. from July to September.

Residents and anyone with an interest in Plainville history are invited to see this year’s Summer Exhibit as well as to tour rooms and displays dedicated to the Native American Tunxis peoples, Farmington Canal, Victorian Parlor, Schoolroom, African-American History, and more. Another highlight is the museum’s series of paintings by renowned artist Alfred Hepworth including landscapes, still life, and a self-portrait.

Opportunities to research family history or topics from Plainville’s past are also available.

The Historical Society can be reached at (860)747-6577 or plvhistorical@gmail.com. Contacting the center in advance is a good idea if you would like to do research so that volunteers can be ready to accommodate your specific needs.