Obituaries: Daryl McLellan

Daryl McLellan, 80, of Plainville, passed away peacefully at his home, with his wife of 46 years, Sharen, by his side, on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

Born in Holton, ME on August 12, 1937, Daryl was one of eleven children to the late George and Alma (Crabtree) McLellan. A lifelong resident of Plainville, he was a well-known master mechanic and car enthusiast, and a former race car driver at Plainville Stadium, who went on to build and work on cars for countless drivers over the years. Daryl served his country for two years in the United States Marine Corps, and was honorably discharged in 1957. He was a 25 year employee of White Oak Construction, retiring in 2003. Daryl and Sharen enjoyed more than 35 years as seasonal campers at White Pines in Barkhamsted, where he could be found driving his famous Budweiser themed golf cart, or playing horseshoes at the pits that were appropriately named after him. An avid NASCAR fan, Daryl also enjoyed vacationing at his family’s home in Maine, and was a member of the American Legion Post 33. A loving husband, father, and friend to many, he will be dearly missed.

In addition to his wife, Sharen, he leaves his son, Derek McLellan, his companion, Sofia Eliades and her family; his brothers, Robert and his wife, Ursula, Murray and Ivan McLellan; his sister, Audrey Bergenty and her husband, john; his sister-in-law, Rita Harlow; several nieces, nephews and extended family; and his beloved Border Collie and truck passenger, Bandi, who never left his side. He was predeceased by his brothers, George Russell, John Louis, David Lawrence, Eugene, and Arnold; and his sister, Frances Jane.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 1579 Straits Turnpike, Unit 1e, Middlebury, CT 06762

Funeral services in celebration of Daryl’s life will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Burial with Military Honors will follow at West Cemetery. Family and friends may gather prior to the service, from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit Daryl’s tribute page at www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com