Avon’s momentum leaves Plainville with loss

By KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

Avon scored three first inning runs without the benefit of a base hit and used that momentum to pull away with a 4-1 win over Post 33 on Saturday, July 7 at Trumbull Park in Plainville.

Post 33 loaded the bases twice in an effort to get back in the game but the 6-foot-7 right hander from Avon, Connor Harris, got the first seven outs on strikeouts, four caught looking, as Plainville never got the offense on track.

“We have been working on being more proactive at the plate,” said Plainville head coach Brian McCarthy. “We don’t want the pitcher to dictate the pace of the game. There has been an improvement in some of the guys’ swings.”

The Plainville American Legion baseball team ended the month on June on an encouraging note winning two of the last three. That put them in a position to begin thinking about making a run at the state tournament needing to finish in the top four spots in Zone 1 to reach the post season.

Although the record doesn’t show it, Post 33 has put up a fight being competitive against the top teams in the Zone. A 1-0 loss to (8-5) Winsted and a 2-1 setback to (11-1) Avon showed they can compete and they surprised (7-3-1) Simsbury earning a come from behind walk-off 5-4 win.

The journey took a step backwards last week when Post 33 lost another 1-0 game to Winsted on Monday, July 2 wasting a four hit performance from Nate Michalek who went the distance on the hill.

Plainville has been getting on base but has fallen short with the timely hits when it mattered the most. On Tuesday, Post 33 mustered up four hits on offense; but it wasn’t enough to stay with Winsted in another 8-0 set back.

Ryan Snyder went four innings on the mound with Alec Karal and Alec Couture throwing one inning each in relief. Post 33 trailed 2-0 heading into the fourth inning when Winsted struck for back-to-back three run outbursts in the fourth and fifth to put the game away.

Plainville finished out the week taking on Avon on Saturday. Karal allowed a first inning single but an error on a bunt, a walk, a hit batter and two balls in the dirt that got by catcher Juan Camacho handed Avon three quick runs.

Post 33 came right back and had a chance to get back in it loading the bases in the bottom of the first. Camacho drew a walk and Jonathan Olson slammed a solid single to left. Ryan Rodriguez worked out a walk fouling off several full count pitches to get the sacks full.

Michalek stepped in with two outs looking to deliver a hit to get Post 33 back in the game. Harris worked the count full and then put one on the outside corner that Michalek left alone but the umpire rang up strike three to end the uprising.

“We have to be more aggressive in those situations,” said McCarthy. “I thought after a shaky first inning we started to make the plays in the field that kept us in the game and Karal gave of a strong four innings.”

Avon threatened in the second putting runners at second and third before Karal struck out the final batter. Centerfielder Brady Callahan and right fielder Olson chased down deep fly balls in both the third and fourth innings to keep Avon off the board.

Plainville got it going again in the bottom of the fourth. Michalek belted a two out single and Tyler Mandeville came through sending a single up the middle. Couture drew a walk to load the bases but relief pitcher William Boone escaped the jam with a strikeout.

Avon scored in the fifth to open a 4-0 advantage but shortstop Couture began to make plays stopping three line drives in the infield leading to a sixth inning double play.

Left fielder Riley Millette chased one down in the corner and Alex Grabowski came on in relief over the final three inning keeping Avon in check. Plainville finally got on board in the sixth when Olson led off getting hit by a pitch.

Michalek got his second hit of the game and the run scored on a single to center by Couture. With runners at the corner, Tanner Callahan sent a chopper out in front of the plate and came within a step of beating it out.

Post 33 was down to its final chance in the seventh as Snyder and Tyler Davis hit solid shots in the infield that couldn’t find a way through. The third Avon pitcher of the game Chris Jacobs got Camacho on a shot down the third base side to end the ball game.

“Our pitching has been solid and our defense has been making the plays,” said McCarthy. “In the games that we lost, it’s the mental mistakes that have really created problems. Especially when you are not getting the timely hits, we can’t afford to be giving away runs.”

“We still have some winnable games left on the schedule. We lost four games by one run and if we could have put those in the win column, we might be playing for a spot in the post season in the final week instead of playing out the string.”

Plainville (3-11) will be back at this week taking on Wolcott on Sunday and will be at Simsbury on Wednesday and Torrington on Thursday. Post 33 concludes the season next Monday at home against Bristol.