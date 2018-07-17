Petit Road Race coming up quickly

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

The annual Petit 5K Road Race is back again for an 11th year of fundraising, set for Sunday, July 22 at 9 a.m. outside of Plainville High School.

Each year, the race raises money for the Petit Family Foundation, honoring the memories of Jennifer Hawke-Petit, Hayley Elizabeth Petit and Michaela Rose Petit who died tragically after a home invasion in 2007. The foundation seeks to continue the kindness, idealism, and activism that defined their lives by donating to programs that foster the education of young people, especially women, in the sciences; improve the lives of those affected by chronic illnesses; and support efforts to protect and help those affected by violence.

Since its beginning, participants in the race have helped the Petit Family Foundation award over $2 million in grants to programs and projects across the state and even across the country, ranging in value from $500 to $100,000. Examples include Channel 3 Kids Camp, Childrens’ Museum Inc., Goodwin College nursing, Domestic Violence Crisis Center and many others.

“It’s an event I always look forward to each year,” said William Petit Jr. “The course is nice and flat, and American Track and Field certified. Walkers and kids are welcome to participate. Come on out and enjoy a nice summer day.”

In the past, the race was held on the former General Electric grounds, but was moved to the high school last year. Petit said there was some concern about being at a new location after nine successful past races, but that PHS ended up working out well.

Entry fee for the 5K and the fitness walk is $30 until July 21, and $35 on race day. No registration is required for the kids’ fun run for ages 8 and under.

Participants can register on the morning of the race, or online until July 20 by visiting petitroadrace.com. Day-of registration and pre-registered pick-up will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on the race day. The kids’ fun run will kick off at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K race and fitness walk will begin at 9 a.m.

The 3.1 mile race is timed and scored. There will be a post-race award ceremony where winners will be announced. T—shirts will be given to all pre-registered 5K and fitness walk participants and the first 100 race-day entrants.