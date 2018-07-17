Police blotter for July 13

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Wednesday, June 27 to Thursday, July 5:

Macey T. Jenkins, 26, of 42 S. Grandview Ave., Unit 1, Daytona Beach, Fla., was arrested on June 27 and charged with third degree assault, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, disorderly conduct, second degree criminal mischief, operating under suspension, and a stop sign violation.

Shamell M. Jenkins, 18, of 117 Devens St., Unit 1, New Britain, was arrested on June 27 and charged with third degree assault, conspiracy to commit third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and second degree criminal mischief.

Daniel A. Garcia, 29, of 87 Fifth St., Bristol, was arrested on June 28 and charged with second degree breach of peace, a weapon in his vehicle, and carrying a dangerous weapon.

Denis Dallaire, 52, of last known address 34 Dewey Ave., Bristol, was arrested on June 28 and charged with illegal possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and creating a public disturbance.

Gian C. Gonzalez, 24, of 192 Stanley St., New Britain, was arrested on June 28 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.

Carlos G. Delvalle, 24, of 74 Richard St., Unit 74, New Britain, was arrested on June 28 and charged with interfering with an officer.

David L. Rosario, 33, of 98 Talcott St., Unit A1, New Britain, was arrested on June 28 and charged with tampering with a witness, second degree harassment, and disorderly conduct, and criminal violation of a protective order.

Jesusa R. Melendez, 45, of 122 W. Main St., Unit 4, Plainville, was arrested on June 29 and charged with second degree threatening and disorderly conduct.

Erica L. Simpson, 31, of 442 Main St., Unit C, Haverhill, Mass., was arrested on June 30 and charged with risk of injury to a minor, illegal possession of fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carrie A. Miles, 40, of 189 Newell Ave., Unit B, Bristol, was arrested on June 30 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and traveling unreasonably fast.

Dianellys Torres, 27, of 65 Belden St., New Britain, was arrested on July 1 and charged with fifth degree larceny.

Diane Dintzner, 52, of 23 W. Main St., Unit 1, Plainville, was arrested on July 1 and charged with