After years of public service, couple to retire

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Town Council met on Monday, July 16, and said farewell to council vice chair, Scott Saunders, and chair of the Board of Education, Andrea Saunders.

Town Manager Robert Lee shared some of the highlights of Scott Saunders’ time as a council member. He served as liaison to the Inlands/Wetlands Commission from 2006-2009, before being elected to the council in 2009. Scott Saunders is currently serving his fifth term as a council member, and has served as vice chair since 2011. He also acted as the council liaison to the fire department.

“From my perspective, I believe that Scott has really poured his heart out – heart and soul – to make Plainville a better place to live. He and his wife, Andrea, have been 30 year residents of the town of Plainville, [and] have brought their son up as well here,” said Lee, “as a small token of the town’s appreciation for your years of service on the town council… we would like to present you with a chair.”

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett said Andrea Saunders has served on the BOE for eight years, and six of those years were served as the chair. Brummett said Andrea Saunders’ “supportive leadership” has made possible “numerous district-wide enhancements” including “successful support and implementation of a shared services model,” which includes technology, payroll, human resources, a school resource office, the one-to-one Chromebook model that provides a laptop to each student in grades 3 to 12, full day kindergarten, full day and full week universal preschool for 4 year olds, enhanced school safety and security, overseeing the beginning of the Wheeler School renovation and the Plainville High School paving project, and “significant gains on our Smarter Balanced Assessment scores.”

“I want to conclude by saying that I have been so impressed by how active Andrea has been throughout the Plainville community in events such as the balloon festival and Wings and Wheels, just to name a few, she has been truly dedicated and a supportive citizen of Plainville, and will be sincerely missed,” said Brummett. “In honor of her dedication to the board, and keeping with our shared service model, I would like to present Andrea, Chairwoman Saunders, with this beautiful, commemorative Plainville chair… we’re very appreciative of all you have done. We also have a plaque in honor of your years of service to Plainville, I really appreciate everything that you’ve done for us,” said Superintendent of School Dr. Maureen Brummet.

Scott and Andrea Saunders have done a lot of volunteer work throughout Plainville, said Lee, with Scott Saunders being a founding member of the Wings and Wheels event and a volunteer coordinator at the balloon festival. Both Scott and Andrea Saunders have worked as volunteers with the balloon festival, the pumpkin festival, and Scott Saunders served as the chairman of the Memorial Day parade.

“We’ve had a great life here, we’ve raised our son here, we built our computer business here, we’ve made friendships that we hope will last a lifetime, and we’ve had an opportunity to serve our community,” said Scott Saunders.

“I just wanted to say a quick thank you the citizens of Plainville, you’ve allowed me to serve you for eight and a half years, and also entrusted me to the care of your children and the school district, and I took that job very seriously, and still do,” said Andrea Saunders.

Fire chief Kevin Toner and vice chair of the BOE, Deborah Hardy, also shared words regarding the departure of Scott and Andrea Saunders.

“Thank you for all that you’ve done, and best wishes for much future happiness,” council chairwoman, Kathy Pugliese, said to both Scott and Andrea Saunders.