Obituaries: Wilson Belanger

Wilson Belanger, 83, of Cromwell, formerly Plainville for many years, passed away on Monday, July 30, 2018 with his family by his side. He was born on April 22, 1935 in Caribou, ME, a son of the late Francois and Josephine (Sanfacon) Belanger.

Wilson was the loving husband of Louise (Vaillancourt) Belanger for 64 years. He retired from New England Aircraft as a machinist and worked for O’Brien Funeral Home for over 20 years. Wilson was a compassionate friend to many of the residents in Spring Lake Village, always giving a helping hand to any one in need. He enjoyed playing pool at the Plainville Senior Center and was involved with the Retreat League and Plainville Food Pantry. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Besides his wife Louise, he is survived by his sons John Belanger and his wife Sharon of Plainville, Peter Belanger and his wife Kathy of Colchester, Gary Belanger of Plainville; daughters Elaine Belanger of Plainville, Audrey Belanger of Bristol, Carol Beverley and her husband Craig of Cromwell; grandchildren Nicole Baker, Matthew Belanger, Eric Belanger, Heather Lizon, Kimberly Santoro, Mark Creamer, Jr. Briana Beverley and Isabella Beverley; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers Joel, Nelson, Walter, and Richard Belanger and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brothers Lionel, Lewis, Patrick, Edward, Aurele, William and Bernard Belanger and sisters Louise McNelly, Cecile Guerette, Blanche Cowett, Irene Lajoie, Doris Plourd and Joann Speziale.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville from 6PM until 8PM. A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at O’Brien Funeral Home at 10:30AM followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Plainville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plainville Food Pantry, 54 S Canal St, Plainville, CT 06062.

