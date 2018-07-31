Police blotter for week of July 27

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, July 13 to Thursday, July 19:

John Bielawski, 66, of 14 Dewey Pl., Plainville, was arrested on July 13 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace, first degree criminal trespassing, and third degree criminal mischief.

Frederick A. Manka, 47, of 44 Lido Rd., Unionville, was arrested on July 14 and charged with second degree harassment, second degree threatening, and second degree breach of peace.

Ryan C. Cichowski, 36, of 13 Colonial Ct., Plainville, was arrested on July 14 and charged with driving under the influence of liquor or drug and traveling unreasonably fast.

Scott M. Ludwin, 38, of 190 Tomlinson Ave., Unit 12E, Plainville, was arrested on July 16 and charged with first degree identity theft, second degree larceny, and two counts of second degree forgery.

Craig H. Finn, 40, of no certain address, was arrested on July 17 and charged with sixth degree larceny.

Joseph C. Rizzo, 43, of 148 Beecher St., Southington, was arrested on July 18 and charged with illegal possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to signal.

Jodi A. Dorsey, 40, of 104 Oak St., Southington, was arrested on July 18 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of fentanyl.

Marisa Main, 27, of 44 Kent St., Plainville, was arrested on July 18 and charged with illegal possession of heroin.

Jennifer Loguidice, 37, of 45 Craig Ave., Southington, was arrested on July 18 and charged with operating under suspension.

Arthur White, 29, of 124 New Britain Ave., Unit 105, Plainville, was arrested on July 18 and charged with possession with intent to sell fentanyl, possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, illegal possession of fentanyl, illegal possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Mikaila D. Williams, 23, of 70 Nelson Farm Rd., Bristol, was arrested on July 18 and charged with possession with intent to sell fentanyl, possession with intent to sell crack cocaine, illegal possession of fentanyl, illegal possession of crack cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of less than one half ounce of marijuana.

Florence M. Mack, 31, of 9 Irving St., Unit 6, Bristol, was arrested on July 18 and charged with second degree failure to appear.

William A. Moore, 24, of 200 Prospect St., AW, Bristol, was arrested on July 18 and charged with possession with intent to sell crack cocaine and illegal possession of crack cocaine.

Johnathon W. Stell, 25, of 1259 Queen St., Southington, was arrested on July 19 and charged with second degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading responsibility (physical injury), operating a motor vehicle without an operator license, failure to use a turn signal, two counts of stop sign violations, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.