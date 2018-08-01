Features, Good Times

Camila Cabello: A star is born at the Mohegan Sun Arena

by  •  •

Pop singer Camilla Cabello gave every indication at her July 31 show at the Mohegan Sun Arena that she is poised on the edge of being a star. The former member of Fifth Harmony headlined her first ever arena event, packing the house in Uncasville. The Connecticut gig was a side trip from her current stint as opener for megastar Taylor Swift. The audience of primarily girls in their mid-teens cheered and screamed as Cabello performed hits like “Never Be the Same” and the encore “Havana.” The singer proved to be a well-rounded performer with an impressive voice and just as impressive dance moves.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN

 

 

 