Register now for Early Learning School at Imagine Nation

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center’s Early Learning School located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol is a Reggio Emilia inspired program with 12 interactive museum studios serving as an extended classroom.

Children attending the museum’s NAEYC accredited Early Learning School benefit from low student-to-teacher ratios, interactive cooking lessons with a creative food coordinator, and regular instruction from the atelierista, Imagine Nation’s in-house teaching artist.

The program uses the State of Connecticut Early Learning and Development Standards. Application is open to residents living in Bristol and beyond.

A family membership to Imagine Nation’s museum studios is provided upon enrollment in the Early Learning School. Fewer than 10 openings remain for the 2018-2019 academic year.

For further information about the Reggio Emilia approach, including a tour of the school, call Alexandra at (860) 314-1400 x 100 or visit www.ImagineNation.org/school.