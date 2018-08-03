Miss Mum pageant scheduled; contestants sought

The Mum Festival committee announced that the Miss Mum Pageant will once again be a part of the festivities. The pageant will take place on Friday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m., at Chippens Hill Middle School, 551 Peacedale St., Bristol. Applications are now available, and can be found on the pageant website, missmumbristol.org.

“The Mum Festival is delighted to once again be partnering with the Nutmeg Performing Arts Center under the direction of Jessica Leopizzo, who will be directing and producing the event,” said Maria Salice, Mum Festival entertainment chair in a press release.

In the press release from the committee, Salice announced that the pageant will be hosted by Taylor DiChello, Fox61 news reporter, and Emma Guilmette, the reigning Miss Mum. DiChello and Guilmette will be joined by other current titleholders.

Miss Mum is open to all Bristol, Forestville, Plainville, Plymouth, Terryville, and Wolcott young women. There will be four age divisions: Petite Miss Mum for contestants aged kindergarten through second grade; Miss Mum Mini for third through fifth graders; Junior Miss Mum for middle school students; and, Miss Mum for high school students.

Rehearsals will be held in the Nutmeg PAC in Bristol, 154 Church St. Contestants will be judged by local judges in three on-stage categories, and an essay submission for Miss Mum contestants.

“Important dates and details for this year’s essay question are also available on the pageant website, missmumbristol.org,” said Salice in the press release.

Throughout the year, Miss Mum titleholders will participate in a variety of community events such as the Mum Festival in September, the Thanksgiving Food and Turkey Drive in November, the Showcase of Stars, Bristol Carol Sing, and Bristol Holiday Parade in December, the Bristol Home Show in February, the Duck Race and Memorial Day Parade in May, Bristol Blues Baseball games in July and August, and the West End Summer Festival in August.

“The Miss Mum Pageant is truly a celebration of the young ladies and future leaders in the greater Bristol area,” said Jack Ferraro, Mum Festival chairman, according to the press release. “Working with our friends at Nutmeg Performing Arts, we are thrilled that this wonderful event continues as part of Mum Festival under Jessica’s direction.”