Miscellaneous listings, starting Aug. 10

FRIDAY, AUG. 10

PLAINVILLE

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 5 p.m. Waxy O’Connor’s Irish Pub at the Marriott Fairfield Inn, 400 New Britain Ave., Plainville. No charge. (860) 582-8229.

AUG. 10-11

BRISTOL

‘ARSENIC AND OLD LACE.’ Friday at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1 and 7 p.m. Film starting Cary Grant, Peter Lorre. Part of the Hollywood at the Bijou series presented by The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. (860) 583-6309. www.preservehollywood.org. Also, classic cartoons.

SATURDAY, AUG. 11

BRISTOL

SOLARBRATION. 12 to 5 p.m. Celebrate the installation of solar panels at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Food, fun, music, kids activities. Bear’s Barbeque food truck. First 100 people will receive Rita’s Italian Ice. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp St., Bristol. Free. (860) 582-0629.

TUESDAY, AUG. 14

PLAINVILLE

‘CHAPPAQUIDDICK.’ 6:30 p.m. Movie about Sen. Ted Kennedy. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

THURSDAY, AUG. 16

BRISTOL

‘FULL STEAM AHEAD.’ 7 p.m. Program on the history of full-size as well model trains. Presented by Steve Vastola and Cortlandt Hull. Large display of model trains from the 1930s to present from various makers. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. $5 donation. Members free. (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, AUG. 18

OTHER

SINGLES UMMER BEACH PARTY. Sponsored by Singles Social Connections. 2 p.m. Visit, hang out, walk on beach. Bring salad, side dish or dessert. 46 Swan Ave., Sound View, Old Lyme. (860) 582-8229, (860) 434-6426.

MONDAY, AUG. 20

BRISTOL

‘THE FLOOD OF ’55.’ 6 p.m. Tom Dickau, past president of Bristol Historical Society, will present actual film footage and photographs depicting the catastrophic damage. The Bristol/ Forestville area will be highlighted. Manross Memorial Library, 260 Central St., Forestville. (860) 584-7790. www.BristolLib.com. Free. Register in advance.

FRIDAY, AUG. 31

BRISTOL

CROCODILE CLUB. Noon, Social hour. 1 p.m., lamb dinner. 1 to 2 p.m., speechifying. 137th reunion. Lake Compounce, Bristol. Benefit for New England Carousel Museum. $50 per person. (860) 585-5411. www.TheCarouselMuseum.org

THURSDAY, SEPT. 6

BRISTOL

9/11 MEMORIAL BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Lunch at Carmine’s included. $117 per person. Deadline to register is Aug. 6. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 19

BRISTOL

‘THE BIG E’ IN SPRINGFIELD, MASS. BUS TRIP.’ Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Connecticut Day. $55 per person. Deadline, Aug. 19. (860) 585-1020.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80th birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE-BENNINGTON, VT. BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Dine at the Publyk House. Visit the Lincoln family home at Hildene and the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $129 per person. Sept. 18 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

‘GERMANFEST’ AT WILLIAMS INN. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Sample authentic cuisine such as smoked pork loin, roast baron of beef, salads, soups, potato pancakes, knockwurst, etc. Visit the Yankee Candle Company. $111 per person. Deadline Sept. 25.

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO ‘PHANTOM.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. $105 per person. Deadline is Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

NOW thru AUG. 31

SOUTHINGTON

BUD GAUDIO OF SOUTHINGTON ART EXHIBIT. The Gallery at The Orchards, community room, second floor, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.