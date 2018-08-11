Linden St. seeks empty bottles for greenhouse

Linden Street School is currently seeking donations of two liter clean, plastic bottles with the labels removed. Approximately 100 bottles are needed to complete an eco-friendly greenhouse being built in the school’s courtyard in collaboration with volunteers from local manufacturing company, Fluid Control Solutions.

Bottles may be dropped off at Linden, 69 Linden Street, Plainville, Monday, Aug. 13 to Friday, Aug. 17 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For further information, contact Linden at (860) 793-3270.