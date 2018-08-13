Obituary: Lena (Bonomi) Logan, 88

Lena (Bonomi) Logan, 88, of Plainville passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 8th at Live Well in Southington. She was the wife of the late Gene Logan Sr.

Lena was born in Southington on Nov. 22, 1929, one of eleven children of Fredrick and Mary (Lavorgna) Bonomi. She attended Southington schools and graduated from E.C. Goodwin Technical School in New Britain with a concentration in dressmaking. She was very skilled at making her own clothes and clothes for her children.

She also worked for several years at GE in Plainville, her time there highlighted by a visit from then-actor Ronald Reagan whom she was delighted to meet.

Lena and Gene enjoyed annual vacations in Fort Meyers, Florida with her sister Louise and brother-in-law Don.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Church and particularly enjoyed singing religious hymns.

Above all, Lena loved her family dearly. Spending time with her children and grandchildren brought her a great deal of happiness and joy.

She is survived by her three children Elaine Karabin and husband Roger of Plymouth, Gene Logan Jr. and wife Cynthia of Plainville and Donna Gabel and husband Cory of Simsbury, Grandchildren Ryan Karabin, John Karabin, Kiera Gabel and Max Gabel and great grandson Logan Karabin. She also leaves two brothers John Bonomi of Southington and Louis Bonomi of CA as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a granddaughter Rhianna Logan.

The family would like to thank the staff at LiveWell for their outstanding care and support for Lena, with a special thank you to Izabella Jaworski for her many years of companionship and devotion to Lena.

Calling hours will be on Monday, August 13 from 9:00-10:30 am at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St Southington.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville. Burial services will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Plainville.

Donations can be made in her memory to The Alzheimer’s Association, 200 Executive Blvd. Suite 48, Southington, CT 06489.

For online condolences please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.