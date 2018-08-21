Obituaries: James J. Ross., Jr.

James J. Ross, Jr., 73, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 17, 2018.

He was the devoted husband of Cynthia (Margonelli) Ross, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage this past June.

Born in New Britain on June 13, 1945, he was one of three children to the late James J. and Rose (Sorensen) Ross, Sr. A lifelong resident of Plainville, he was a 1964 graduate of Plainville High School. He leaves a legacy of hard work at A. Aiudi & Sons Concrete, where he worked for over 40 years, retiring in 2015. Jimmy, as he was affectionately known, served his community with the Plainville Fire Company for over 34 years, as Lieutenant in 1982-83, and volunteered on countless committees both during his service as well as in the years following his retirement in 2007.

One of Plainville’s most beloved characters, Jimmy was truly one of a kind, who will be fondly remembered for his steadfast dedication and generosity; to his family, to his job, to his many dear friends and to his community. His unwavering sense of humor, kind word, or hardy slap on the back, of which he shared with everyone he came in contact with daily, leaves us all with a smile on our face and happiness in our hearts.

In addition to the love of his life, Cyndy, he leaves his sons and daughters-in-law, John and Paige Ross of Cypress, TX and Scott and Dana Ross of Plainville; his grandchildren, James Ross and fiancé Carly Brunelle, Kyle, Carter, and Jaclyn Ross; his sister, Barbara Barton of Bristol; and a wide circle of treasured friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Janet Watkins and his brothers-in-law, Joseph Watkins and David Barton.

Jimmy may be remembered with contributions to the Plainville Fire Company, 77 W. Main St., Plainville or the Plainville Community Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal St, Plainville or www.plainvillefoodpantry.org

Funeral services in celebration of Jimmy’s life will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, Forestville. Family and friends may gather on Tuesday evening, from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com