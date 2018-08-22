Obituaries: Jeffrey E. Bloom

Jeffrey E. Bloom, 42, of Plainville, husband of Wendy (Decker) Bloom passed away at home unexpectedly Aug. 16, 2018. He was Born on November 26, 1975 in New Britain, CT, he was a son of Robert Bloom and Nancy (Debruler) Laliberte. Besides his parents and wife Wendy, Jeffrey leaves his daughter Kayla Bloom of Plainville, CT; three brothers Michael Bloom of Thomaston, CT, Jonathan Bloom of MA, and Christopher Bloom of Hyannis, MA; four nephews and several aunts and uncles. Jeffrey was also predeceased by his father Bruce Laliberte. Jeffrey worked for Jones Construction as a truck driver, but also assumed many other responsibilities on the jobsite. A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, Aug. 24 from 3-6pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. There is no funeral and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com