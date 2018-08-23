Banner honoring Ted Christopher to be unveiled Sept. 12

The Plainville Board of Education and Plainville Community Schools will host a banner unveiling ceremony honoring the Ted Christopher Wall of Wrestling Champions at Plainville High School. The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Athletic Memorial Wall of Honor located in the Kegel Gymnasium at Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcomb Way. A reception will follow in the Plainville High School cafeteria.

The event is open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP to Joan Calistro at (860) 793-3210 ext. 6102 or via email at: calistroj@plainvilleschools.org