Hall of Fame gets ready for latest inductees

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

PLAINVILLE – Saturday, Oct. 6, will be a great night for the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame will celebrate its 20th Anniversary Induction Banquet on that night at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., in Forestville. The event is held to honor those who have brought pride to the Plainville community.

The big night includes the induction of the Class of 2018, and what a group it is. The inductees are: Larry Amara, Class of 1964; James Graney, Class of 1969 (posthumous); Jay Buckler, Class of 1972; John Andros and Scott Redman, both the Class of 1995; Nick Macellaro, Class of 1999; and Erin Soli, Class of 2001. Team inductees are the 1940s Blue Angels Basketball teams and the 1958 state champion track team. The Hall of Fame will give its Distinguished Service Award to Ken Gnazzo.

In the class, there is an undefeated track and field team, baseball players who put up huge numbers, an All-American female wrestler, and a terrific intramural basketball team from the 1940s. Byron Treado, III, chairman of the Hall of Fame committee, is particularly pleased with the introduction of the intramural team because several of the players will be in attendance.

“They were shocked when we started to get a hold of them,” Treado said.

The festivities will begin with a VIP social for Sports Hall of Fame members and a public social hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. with awards to follow immediately. Tickets cost $50 and can be purchased at the Dental Offices of Dr. Rusty Camp, 359 Farmington Ave.; Angelo’s Modern Barber Shop, 61 East St.; Farmington Bank, 117 East St.; and Gnazzo Food Center, 73 East St. Tickets can also be purchased at http://www.plainvillesports.com.

“We’re hoping to have a couple special surprises for it,” Treado said.

The committee is contacting all surviving members of the Hall of Fame and trying to get them to come back for the celebration. Those in attendance will get commemorative pins.

Sponsorship revenues ensure the future of the Founders Award presented annually to a graduating senior at Plainville High School, the banquet, and the Hall of Fame itself. You can contact Mike Bakaysa at 860-573-8015 or Byron Treado III at 860-836-3377 for more details.

All Hall of Fame plaques can be viewed in the showcase at the high school. You can also visit the Hall of Fame website, http://www.plainvillesports.com, for more information about the Hall of Fame and sponsorship opportunities.

Stay tuned for information about each inductee in the coming weeks.