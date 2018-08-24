Voters offer support in state party primaries

By SHERIDAN CYR,

TAYLOR MURCHISON-

GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITERS

Plainville voters came out to show support for their preferred candidates in the primaries on Aug. 14 in what many called an “important” election in Connecticut.

“I believe in exercising my rights, and I wanted to vote for the people I think should be in office,” said one voter, John Steele, outside of Linden Street School. “The out of control taxation, the foolishness of bus lines and railways instead of spending money where it should have been spend in the first place on improving roads — put a busway in if you’ve got extras, but you don’t make the cake and eat that.”

Steele said he hopes his vote will help get “some sensible legislators and a governor in there that can actually balance a budget and be able to do what government is supposed to do.”

Democratic voters tipped the scale in number of votes in all categories. The number of votes for the category of governor, in both parties, were higher than the rest of the categories. Between two Democratic candidates for governor, a total of 1,156 votes were cast. Between five Republican candidates for governor, 789 votes were cast.

Plainville Republicans selected Bob Stefanowski for governor, Erin Stewart for lieutenant governor, Matthew Corey for U.S. Senator, Manny Santos for 5th congressional district, Thad Gray for treasurer, Mark Greenberg for comptroller, and Sue Hatfield for attorney general. There were two differences in winners at the state level: Joe Markley took lieutenant governor, and Kurt Miller took comptroller.

Plainville Democrats selected Ned Lamont for governor, Susan Bysiewicz for lieutenant governor, Jahana Hayes for 5th congressional district, Shawn Wooden for treasurer, and William Tong for attorney general. There were no differences in winners at the state level.

Resident Rhanda Gaudio, who formerly canvassed for Bernie Sanders (D) in the 2016 presidential election, said she is still “a firm believer in the seeds he planted in my mind.”

“I just want to vote locally for people that represents my interests: lower taxes, better water, medical marijuana needs to happen sooner or later, we need money for infrastructure, and women’s rights,” said Gaudio outside of Our Lady of Mercy Parish Hall.

Poll workers typically volunteer their time to staff each district in town during elections.

“It’s just a matter of getting people here, and assisting the people who are here, because it’s an important thing to get the people what they’re looking for and getting people out to vote,” said poll worker Janet Carroll. She said that now, being a grandparent, she is looking out for the elderly as well as her grandchildren. “It’s hard to fulfill everyone’s needs, but there’s always got to be something for everybody. Everything seems to trickle down.”

A poll worker at Linden Street School, Cathi McQueeney, reported early in the day that voters were slowly trickling in.

“I think it’s important for the cause, because people should be exercising their right,” she said. “It’s a responsibility as well as a right to vote, and I just like to be a part of it.”

PV Primary Totals