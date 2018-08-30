Police blotter for Aug. 31

Plainville police reported the following arrests:
- Justin Gionfriddo, 24, of 23 West Main St., Unit 8, Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with third degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, second degree criminal mischief, and fourth degree larceny. On Aug. 18, he was arrested in two separate incidents and charged with both third degree criminal attempt at burglary and second degree criminal mischief in each incident.
- Devin Faulkner, 26, of 630 Stafford Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 18 and charged with driving under the influence, traveling unreasonably fast, and an unlit rear registration plate.
- Makenzi Paluso, 23, of 39 Fox Hollow, Avon, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with driving under the influence, improper number of headlights, and failure to carry a license.
- Samuel Ramos of 40 Park St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 19and charged with sixth degree larceny and possession of a shoplifting device. In a separate incident, he was charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Brandon Matta, 19, of 420 Winding Ridge, Southington, was arrested on Aug. 19 and charged with having a weapon in his vehicle, illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jody Dorn, 39, of 38 Myrtle Ave., Waterbury, was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with second degree harassment.
- Dana Bear, 39, of 10 Pearl St., Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 20 and charged with second degree harassment.
- Marcus Sabol, 50, of 31 Cottage St., Plainville, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with second degree threatening, second degree harassment and disorderly conduct.
- Christopher Whicker, 37, of 200 Blakeslee St., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with interfering with an officer, engaging police in pursuit, disobeying the signal of an officer, operating a motor vehicle without an operator license, and improper number of headlights.
- Jeffrey Doyle, 46, of no certain address, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Ian Wessels, 39, of 64 Lawndale Ave., Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 21 for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and for using a cell phone while driving.
- Joseph Bartlett, 23, of 482 Broad St., Unit 4, Bristol, was arrested on Aug. 22 and charged in two separate incidents with second degree failure to appear.
- Amber Cyr, 31, of no known address, was arrested on Aug. 23 in two separate incidents and charged with sixth degree larceny, interfering with an officer, illegal possession of alprazolam and second degree failure to appear.