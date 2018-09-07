Obituaries: Justin Hinckley

The world got a little less funny on Sunday, September 2, 2018 with the unexpected loss of Justin “The Hinck” Hinckley, beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

Born in New Britain on August 3, 1979, he was the son of Deborah Wishart Parker and his fellow sports aficionado, Jeffrey Parker, of Bristol and Ronald Hinckley. A lifelong resident of Plainville, he attended local schools, graduating from PHS in 1997, and went on to Hesser College in New Hampshire, making many lifelong friends and providing some of the most memorable moments in class, on stage, on the playing field and in our hearts. Though never making a claim to Hollywood fame, all who spent more than five minutes in his company soon realized that they were in the presence of a top entertainer, a Life of the Party, a “why-just-talk-when-you-can-sing-a-conversation” type of guy. He often created lyrics on the spot to a rock beat, R & B, oldies, musical or even rap-singing such famous hits as “The Pickle Song” or the tearful tribute to his mom that he performed while hosting the PHS talent show.

A sports enthusiast, he was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, and rarely missed a UCONN Football home game, which is the only reason you would find him out of bed early. Many had the honor of witnessing his incredible technique for couch surfing and were amazed at his skill and finesse. Of course, no one could resist this jovial, gentle, warm hearted man, whose laughter and love has inspired us all and will provide much comfort in the days, months and years to come that we will be without his infectious smile.

In addition to his parents, he leaves his brother and best friend, Derek Wishart of Plainville; his niece Ardyn and nephew, Kai; many dear cousins, including Joshua White of Maine, Jennifer Spratling of Florida, Brianna and Sean Testa of Maine, Katarina and Marc Wishart of Switzerland, Alexander Jameson of Pennsylvania, Connor and William Wishart of Winsted, and Brandon and Shannon Hinckley of New Mexico; and his many aunts, uncles and extended family, including Linda Wishart of Florida, and a multitude of close friends all who meant the world to him. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Adrian and Magdalen Wishart.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Justin’s life on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, Justin may be remembered with contributions to the charity of one’s choice, or through a random act of kindness to brighten someone’s day as he did for so many.