Obituaries: Lawrence Bonas

Lawrence Bonas, 86, of Plainville, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, Monday afternoon, September 3, 2018. He was the loving husband of 61 years to Estelle (Paul) Bonas.

Larry was born on April 23, 1932 in Newport, RI a son of the late Enos and Mary (Rocha) Bonas and has lived in Plainville for most of his life. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the U.S. Air Force. Larry retired as a buffer at Stanley Tools after over 35 years of service.

Besides his wife, Larry leaves his daughters Sharon Ann Horbal (Michael) of Plainville, Sheila Bonas of Farmington, who passed on Thursday, September 6, 2018; sons, Jeff Bonas (Lori) of Virginia and Brian Bonas of Plainville; brothers Louis Bonas of New Bedford, MA and James Bonas (Delores) of Dartmouth, MA; grandchildren Casey, Alexander, Shannon and Rachel Bonas; 1 great grandson and 1 great granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, George, Enos and Leonard Bonas and Evelyn Moniz. Larry was recently predeceased by his grandson, Kevin M. Horbal on June 6, 2018.

Friends and loved ones are invited to attend calling hours on Friday, September 7, 2018 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. U.S. Air Force Honors will be accorded immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry’s name may be directed to VITAS Healthcare, 628 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, CT 06033. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Larry’s tribute page at www.OBRIEN-FUNERALHOME.com.