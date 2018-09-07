Obituaries: Sheila Marie Bonas

Sheila Marie Bonas, 54 of Farmington, passed peacefully early Thursday morning, September 6, 2018.

Sheila was born on March 6, 1964 in New Britain, the daughter of Estelle (Paul) Bonas and the late Lawrence “Larry” Bonas who passed away three days before her on Monday, September 3, 2018. Sheila was a 1983 graduate of Plainville High School.

Besides her mother of Plainville, she leaves her brothers Jeff Bonas (Lori) of Virginia and Brian Bonas of Plainville; sister Sharon Ann Horbal (Michael) of Plainville; nieces and nephews, Casey, Alexander, Shannon and Rachel Bonas. Sheila was recently predeceased by her nephew, Kevin M. Horbal on June 6, 2018.

Friends and loved ones are invited to attend calling hours for Sheila and her father on Friday, September 7, 2018 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. To honor her father's service during the Korean Conflict, U.S. Air Force Honors will be accorded immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sheila's name may be directed to Masonicare, 111 Founders Plaza, Suite 200, East Hartford, CT 06108.


