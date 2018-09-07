Petit, Martin to meet with constituents

State Rep. William A. Petit, Jr. has announced two upcoming opportunities to join he and Sen. Henri Martin in September:

Tuesday, Sept. 18, Coffee & Conversation (coffee will be served.) at Bolo Bakery, 33 Whiting Street., Plainville from 8 to 9 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20, Pizza & Politics (pizza will be served) at West Main Street Pizza, 97 E. Main St., Plainville from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The legislators invite residents to join them as they discuss the latest updates from the State Capitol and answer their questions. Both events are free and open to residents.

Anyone unable to attend wishing to connect with Rep. Petit to discuss a state or local issue may call 800-842-1423 or email william.petit@housegop.ct.gov.