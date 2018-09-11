Flipping and Stones, cutting ribbons, and holding an open house

By SHERIDAN CYR

STAFF WRITER

Flipping and Stones in downtown Plainville enticed locals in with sweet treats, good deals, and unique upcycled and handcrafted products during a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Aug. 23.

Though the store has been open at 2 East Street for about two years, they recently joined the Plainville Chamber of Commerce, and wanted to celebrate their new partnership.

“We hope that this partnership with the chamber will help our business continue to get its name out a bit more,” said one of three owners, Alexa Mierzeiewski.

The name, “Flipping and Stones,” combines the two concepts that make the company what it is. They take and re-make furniture, painting it and bringing it back to life, and create handcrafted jewelry using natural and semiprecious stones, honing in on their healing properties, and overall, just making something eye-catching.

“There’s a uniqueness with what we do,” said owner and jewelry crafter Marco Palermo. “What’s happening in the big market is, there’s a different attitude. Online shopping is big now, and people can just click and buy. Now, people are looking for those unique pieces.”

Being that everything inside the store has been upcycled by hand, the owners are passionate about their craftsmanship. Gabriel Maldanado, the third owner, is in charge of painting the furniture. He uses exclusively Fusion Mineral paint, a brand that is free of harsh chemicals and deemed safe for pets and children.

Flipping and Stones comes with an interesting start-up story. They received their start-up money from the popular HGTV show, “Flea Market Flip,” and were stars on season eight, episode three.

“We had to go through all the interviews, get accepted, and go through the whole competition,” said Palermo. “It was pretty fun.”

The owners, though they are not Plainville residents, selected the location due to its proximity to surrounding, locally-owned stores the Plainville’s hopping downtown area.

“The town welcomed Flipping and Stones,” said state representative Dr. William Petit (R-22) at the ribbon cutting. “This adds another business to the growing downtown area. It’s great to have a thriving center of our community.”

Director of Planning and Development, Mark DeVoe, agreed.

“This is exactly the type of niche store we look to bring into downtown Plainville,” DeVoe said. “This, in my opinion, is a quality, handcraft store. We like to see that here.”

DeVoe stated Plainville maintains a database of available properties and hopes to see continuous growth in the community.

For more information on Flipping and Stones, or to check out the workshops they offer, visit www.flippingandstones.com.