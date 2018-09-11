Senor choral group seeking members

The Choral Group of the Plainville Senior Center is seeking additional singers and musicians as it begins a new season of rehearsals and concerts.

The group, now composed of more than a dozen Senior Center members, was one of the first activities at the Plainville Senior Center, having launched shortly after the Senior Center opened in 1975.

“This is a free group for anyone who loves to make music with others. There are no auditions and no pressure,” said Plainville Senior Center Director Shawn Cohen in a press release. “If you can carry a tune, you’ll fit right in and have a wonderful time. It’s a great way to meet people and bring pleasure to others, as well.”

Long-time group pianist Bob Nelson said, according to the press release, that the Choral Group is known in the area for its monthly musical concerts at local facilities, including Apple Rehab in Plainville and St Lucian’s Residence and Monsignor Bojnowski Manor, both in New Britain.

“The group rehearses on the first Friday of each month, and performs on Monday afternoons,” Nelson said. “We also perform at Senior Center special events.”

Singers of all ranges and skill levels, and guitarists, flautists, violinists, pianists or other musical accompanists are invited to join. Participants must be Plainville Senior Center members; Senior Center membership is free to Plainville residents over age 60.

The next rehearsal is Friday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the Plainville Senior Center.

If you are interested in joining the Choral Group or have questions, call Evelyn at the Senior Center, (860) 747-5728.