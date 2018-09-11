Tilcon’s proposal to expand quarry

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Tilcon Connecticut put forth a proposal to expand its quarry, which would require them to amass land from Plainville, New Britain, and Southington.

Tilcon’s project proposal presentation reads that, “Tilcon could continue Plainville operations for an additional 40 years by acquiring mineral rights to 131 acres of adjacent land in Plainville owned by the city of New Britain.”

It also states that there would be a “3 for 1 exchange of open space,” which they explained to mean, “every acre of mineral rights purchased by Tilcon equals nearly three acres of open space donated to neighboring communities, more than 327 acres of company-owned land to be donated.” The presentation explains that 157 acres of open space land would be donated to Plainville, 95 acres would be donated to New Britain, and 75 acres would be donated to Southington, should the proposal be accepted.

According to the proposal, “This reservoir would increase the region’s available supply of water, by capturing and storing rainfall that is currently lost,” and, the “proposed reservoir will hold 4.7 billion gallons of water, a 3.2 billion gallon increase over the Shuttlemeadow Reservoir [in Southington].”

Mark DeVoe, director of planning and economic development for the town of Plainville, said Tilcon “approached the town a few years ago, perhaps even many years ago… when Tim Stewart… was then mayor of New Britain.”

“I was not privy to those meetings, but I do know the item was discussed back then, and the then-mayor of New Britain, Tim Stewart, was in favor of pursuing the possibility of getting this land declassified and leasing it to Tilcon for additional mining,” said DeVoe.

And while the current mayor of New Britain, Erin Stewart, was originally on board with the proposal, DeVoe said, “it appears that the Lenard study came back and left a few questions unanswered,” and that perhaps, “the public input that came forward in opposition” “was strong enough” that “the mayor of New Britain retracted her request.”

Gary Wall, president of Tilcon, spoke at the Monday, July 23, meeting of the Southington Town Council.

According to the meeting minutes, Wall said it would be a “4 to 1 donation,” and that, “in total it would be 291 acres donated and of that 171 is in Plainville and 19 is in the Shuttlemeadow Reservoir Watershed.”

Erin E. Stewart, mayor of New Britain, sent a letter to John Betkoski, chairman of the Connecticut Water Planning Council, dated Wednesday, Aug.t 22.

Stewart wrote, “I have always been firm in my opinion that any decision on this project would need to be rooted in what’s best for the citizens of New Britain and the surrounding region.” She explained that New Britain hired Lenard Engineering to “conduct an environmental impact study concerning the proposal.”

“Consequently,” Stewart wrote, “we agree with many of the interested parties that the Lenard study and the public have raised several issues which would necessitate further review before any such project could move forward… I have concluded that the most prudent course of action at this time would be withdrawal of the proposal from further consideration.”

In a letter dated Wednesday, August 22, from Wall to Stewart, Wall writes, “… we have had the opportunity to gain a better understanding of both potential environmental impacts and the concerns of community members, and we concur with your decision to withdraw the proposal from further consideration.”

Wall also writes that “over the 90+ years we have operated at our Plainville site” Tilcon CT has “taken great pride in striving to be a responsible neighbor and good corporate citizen… we approached the potential quarry expansion with the objective of not only strengthening our operations, but importantly, also providing significant public benefits through the donation of open space land and the creation of a new regional water resource.”

Most recently, Betkoski, writing on behalf of the Connecticut Water Planning Council, published a letter that reads, “The submittals of both the WPC and the Council of Environmental Quality [CEQ] conclude that the need for the proposed new reservoir has not been substantiated and based upon their separate reviews both the WPC and the CEQ find that the proposal’s risks to the current public water system and the environment are significant.”

“As far as I’m concerned, at this point, the matter is off the table,” said DeVoe. “Whether or not it comes forward in the future is, again, a matter of conjecture.”