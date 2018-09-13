Meeting listings, starting Sept. 14

FRIDAY, SEPT. 14

OTHER

SINGLES HAPPY HOUR. Held by Singles Social Connection. 5 p.m. Mingle with old and new friends. Tuscany Grill, 120 College St., Middletown. No charge. (8600 582-8229.

SEPT. 14-15

BRISTOL

GERMAN FESTIVAL. Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 12 to 9 p.m. Live music. German cuisine including bratwurst, sauerkraut, Spatzle, potato pancakes, roast pork. More. German beers. German desserts. Vendors. Kid’s activities. Immanuel Lutheran Church, 154 Meadow St., Bristol. Free admission.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 15

OTHER

THE NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1966 REUNION. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Back Nine Tavern at Stanley Golf Course, 245 Hartford Rd, New Britain. Casual attire. $25 per person. Reservations required by Sept. 1. Make checks payable to NBHS Class of 1966 c/o Jane Holmstrom, PO Box 713, Plainville.

PLAINVILLE

13TH ANNUAL MUM AND BAKE SALE. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendor market. The Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 West Main St., Plainville. churchoffice@uccplainville.org. (860) 747-1901. www.uccplainville.org

SUNDAY, SEPT. 16

PLAINVILLE

BENEFIT HOLISTIC FAIR. 12 to 4 p.m. Readers, food, aura photos, health resources, Bemer therapy, naturopath, therapist, home services, etc. Plainville VFW Hall, Post 574, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Free admission. (860) 989-0033. Yourholisticevents@gmail.com, www.yourholisticevents.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 22

OTHER

NEW BRITAIN HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1956. 3 to 7 p.m. 80th birthday party reunion. Back Nine Tavern, Stanley Golf Course, New Britain. (860) 276-9199, wennberg@gmail.com

SINGLES WINERY VISIT. Held by Singles Social Connections. 2 p.m. Wine tasting for $12. Cellar tour at 4 p.m. for $5. Look for Social Connections sign-on table. Gouveia Vineyards, 1339 Whirlwind Hill Rd., Wallingford. No charge. To reserve, call (860) 582-8229.

PLAINVILLE

‘THE LEISURE SEEKER.’ 1:30 p.m. Chase Auditorium, Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

BRISTOL

BRISTOL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1953 65TH REUNION. Chippanee Country Club, Marsh Road, Bristol. RSVP by Sept. 15. (860) 582-9217.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 10

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO OKTOBERFEST AT KRUCKER’S RESORT IN POMONA, N.Y. Held by the St. Matthew Ladies Guild. German food, drinks, festivities. $113 per person. Deadline Sept. 10. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 18

BRISTOL

VERMONT FALL FOLIAGE-BENNINGTON, VT. BUS TRIP. Held by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Dine at the Publyk House. Visit the Lincoln family home at Hildene and the Apple Barn and Country Bake Shop. $129 per person. Sept. 18 deadline. (860) 585-1020.

THURSDAY, OCT. 25

BRISTOL

‘GERMANFEST’ AT WILLIAMS INN. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Sample authentic cuisine such as smoked pork loin, roast baron of beef, salads, soups, potato pancakes, knockwurst, etc. Visit the Yankee Candle Company. $111 per person. Deadline Sept. 25.

THURSDAY, NOV. 8

BRISTOL

BUS TRIP TO ‘PHANTOM.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. $105 per person. Deadline is Oct. 8. (860) 585-1020.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 14

BRISTOL

TRIBUTE TO NEIL DIAMOND. Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. At the Twin River Casino, Lincoln, R., Includes luncheon buffet and casino bonus. $91 per person. Deadline Oct. 14.

FRIDAY, NOV. 30

BRISTOL

‘CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT.’ Bus trip sponsored by St. Matthew Ladies Guild. Festival Of Trees, lunch at Chowder Pot, and a visit to the Mark Twain House in Hartford. $105. Deadline Oct. 30. (860) 585-1020.

NOW to DEC. 14

BRISTOL

LIBRARY TAI CHI CLASS. 9 a.m. on Fridays. (No class Nov. 23). All levels. Beginners welcome. RSVP for whole session or drop-in for single classes. Courtesy of Bristol Tai Chi Club and Dragon’s Wing Tai Chi and Qigong. Bristol Public Library, 5 High St., Bristol. (860) 584-7787 ext. 2007.

NOW to SEPT. 30

OTHER

PUERTO RICO- BEFORE AND AFTER MARIA. Opening reception Saturday, Sept. 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Exhibit open Wednesdays, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. An exhibit commemorating Puerto Rico and the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria. Art League of New Britain, 30 Cedar St., New Britain. www.nbmaa.org

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

DROP-IN NEEDLE ARTS. 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. Bring your knitting, crocheting, or other needle art projects to work on as you socialize, share tips, and tricks, learn something new, and enjoy some coffee. Plainville Public Library, conference room, 56 East Main St., Plainville.