Safety forum for parents, community Sept. 26

Plainville Community Schools will host a safety forum for parents and the community on Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Mel Perry Auditorium at Plainville High School, 47 Robert Holcomb Way.

The forum will feature several guest speakers including Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett, Plainville Police Chief Matthew Catania, School Resource Officer Jessica Martins, and more. Topics will include safety in the community, recent enhancements to the school district’s safety infrastructure, the emotional health and well-being of students, bullying, internet safety, and other safety related topics. The program will also include a question and answer segment. The safety forum is open to the public.

“This Safety Forum will be a great opportunity to learn about everything we do to keep the children of Plainville safe and how our community can help,” said Brummett in a press release.