Obituaries: Janice L. Simons

Janice L. (Adolfson) Simons, 77, of Plainville, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, September 16, 2018. She is now reunited with her husband, Bruce, who predeceased her in 2015.

Born in New Britain on January 8, 1941, she was one of two children to the late Arthur and Lillian (Wentland) Adolfson. Raised in New Britain, she was a 1959 graduate of New Britain High School, moving to Plainville shortly after her marriage to Bruce, where they shared 55 years of marriage and raised three loving sons. They shared created countless happy times as a family, travelling throughout the U.S. and all of the East coast on camping trips, and spending their summers at Gentile’s campground. She and Bruce were avid bowlers, playing on many area leagues. A well-known and much loved Avon representative for over thirty years, she had a large following of clients that quickly became friends. A devoted mother, grandmother, and proud new great-grandmother, she will be missed dearly, leaving a legacy of love for her family and many precious memories.

She is survived by her sons, Al Simons, and Shawn Simons and his wife, Catherine; her daughter-in-law, Helen Simons; her grandchildren, Brandy Pavano and her husband, Michael and Gabriella Simons; her great-grandson, Daniel Pavano; her brother, Arthur Adolfson, II; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Scott Simons.

As a breast cancer survivor, Janice may be remembered with contributions to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

Honoring Janice's wishes, her family will celebrate her life with private services.