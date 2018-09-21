Obituaries: Joseph Dell’Aquila

Joseph Dell’Aquila went home to be with Our Lord unexpectedly on September 14, 2018. He was a loving husband, father of 2 daughters and “Papa” to 3 grandchildren.

Joe was born in Tuoro di Caserta, Italy to Rosa and Salvatore Dell’Aquila. He came to America when he was 9 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen at 16; living in Plainville, CT where he graduated from Plainville High School (Class of 1958). He was well known in and around Plainville because he and 3 friends founded a rock ‘n’ roll band known as The Royal R‘s. They even appeared on the Ted Mack Amateur Hour. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and hoped to tour the world – instead he was stationed at Ft. Sill in Oklahoma. This, however, was a blessing in disguise. It was there that he met his lifelong partner and wife of 55 years, Mary Jean (nee)Hart.

His motto in life was SEMPRE FAMILIGA. He loved his family. He was passionate about wine and loved drinking it and sharing it with friends. He loved his winter get-a-ways to Mexico and cherished his “second family” there in Ixtapa.

Joe was a faith-filled man and worked hard in many facets of the Catholic Church. He experienced Cursillo in 1980 – a life-changing event for he and MJ. He was a Lector, Eucharist Minister, President of the Men’s Club, served on the Parish Council, Financial Council, helped run the Cloverdale Food Pantry and was an Italian Catholic Federation member. He and MJ were honored by their selection to the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem in 2008, an honor that is granted by the Pope and the order is sponsored by the Holy See. He was very proud to be called Sir Joseph Dell’Aquila.

MJ provided him with many adventures all over the world and he gloried in them. He loved his trips to Italy, all over Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Rosa and Salvatore Dell’Aquila. He is survived by his wife, MJ, his 2 daughters: Gina Dell’Aquila Kerley (Kevin) and Cara Dell’Aquila (Jeff Ham), 3 grandchildren: Samantha Kerley, Jordyn Kerley and Henry Dell’Aquila. His brother, Donald Dell’Aquila (Carolyn), sisters, Vincenza Dell’Aquila and Diane Dell’Aquila Johanson (Tom) along with several beloved nieces and nephews and many loved ones in Italy.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to one of the following 2 organizations that Joe was passionate about: The Cloverdale Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1038, Cloverdale, CA. 95425 Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem Northwestern Lieutenancy 609 Young Ct. Alamo, CA. 94507. Any donations should be sent “In Memory of Joseph Dell’Aquila”.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Joe’s life on Saturday, September 29, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 12:00 p.m.

