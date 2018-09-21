Obituaries: Wade T. Wolak

Wade T. Wolak, 56, of Plainville died Thursday, September 20, 2018, after a brief illness. He was born in Bristol and was the son of Modesta (Michalek) Wolak and the late Theodore Wolak.

He was a graduate of Bristol Central High School, and received his Bachelor’s degree from CCSU. He was retired from Comcast Xfinity.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his daughter Ashley Wolak of Plainville, sister Leora Moquin and her husband, Jim of Bristol, nieces, Tekla Moquin of Rhode Island and Brittany Moquin Carlascio and husband Jeff of Prospect; nephews David Tompkins of Bristol and Nicholas Tompkins of Terryville; his grandniece Sophie Carlascio of Prospect; his best friend and love of his life, Jane Tompkins Wolak; along with several cousins.

He will be remembered for his love of family, his love of music, his sense of the ironic, and his fabulous cooking.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Wade’s life on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 7 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com