Plainville’s leaf collection to begin Oct. 22

Leaf collection in the Town of Plainville will begin on Monday, Oct. 22 and will continue to Dec. 1— weather permitting.

Listed below is the schedule of areas to be covered on the first collection (schedule of areas are subject to change):

Central Area, West Main Street Area, Farmington Avenue Area, South End/Red Stone Hill Area, Shuttle Meadow Area, Arcadia Avenue Area, Metacomet Area, Northwest Area, Unionville Avenue Area

Every effort will be made to keep you informed as to the progress of the operation. If you have any questions, call the Public Works department at (860)793-0221 ext. 208 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday to Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Please be sure to rake your leaves to the curbline as early as possible. Grass clippings will not is collected – only leaves will be picked up. No sticks or stones. If your street has an island on it, please do not put your leaves on the island. Bagged leaves will not be collected at curbside; you can bring them to the Drop-Off Center on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the month of November, the Drop-Off Center will be opened Monday thru Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. for leaves only.