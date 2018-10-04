Obituaries: Barbara Ann Colella

Barbara Ann (Mastrianni) Colella, 85, of Plainville, beloved wife of Angelo Colella, passed away on Monday, October 1, 2018.

Born in New Britain, she was the only daughter to the late James and Della (Gnazzo) Mastrianni. It was love at first sight for Angelo when they met as teenagers, and together they would share 67 wonderful years. They settled in Plainville shortly after their marriage, where they raised their beautiful daughter, Deborah, who predeceased her in 2014.

Barbara and Angelo worked alongside each other for more than 50 years at their New Britain locations of Formal Wear by Debonair, where Barbara fulfilled her passion for helping others and relished being surrounded by people each day.

In addition to her husband, Angelo, she leaves her grandson, Rudy Colella of Plainville; and her many friends and acquaintances she met along her journey.

A gathering in celebration of Barbara’s life will be held on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, from 5-7

p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. A prayer service will be held at the

conclusion of the visitation at 7 p.m. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit

www.PLAINVILLEFUNERALHOME.com